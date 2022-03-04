Roderick Pickney Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
