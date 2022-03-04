Roderick Pickney Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

