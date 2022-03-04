Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSGUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

