Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$5.95. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 190,628 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$187,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$375,020.10.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

