Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.55, but opened at $95.50. Ross Stores shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 19,093 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

