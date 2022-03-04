Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.05 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

