Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.53 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.