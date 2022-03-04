Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

