Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,237 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of HUTCHMED worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

HUTCHMED Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.