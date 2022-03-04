Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 63,723 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

