Royal Bank of Canada Sells 344,617 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

