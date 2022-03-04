Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $33.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

