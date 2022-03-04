Royal Bank of Canada Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $46.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

