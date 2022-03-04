Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $100.65

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $100.65 or 0.00257786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

