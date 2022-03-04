Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 35050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

