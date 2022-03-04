Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 35050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.
