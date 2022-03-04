Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 21,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
