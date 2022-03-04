Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 203,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Bloomin’ Brands makes up about 1.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,307. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

