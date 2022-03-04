Sabre (SABR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) recently:

2/21/2022 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for fourth-quarter 2021 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over vaccinations for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions from pre-pandemic level has been gradually slowing down, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

2/18/2022 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Sabre had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Sabre had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Sabre had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,010,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

