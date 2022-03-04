SAFE2 (SAFE2) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.44 or 0.99665489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

