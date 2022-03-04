SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.