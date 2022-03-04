SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

