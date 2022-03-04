salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.51. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

