salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average of $257.51. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

