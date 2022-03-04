Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.