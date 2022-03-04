Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 140833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
