Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 140833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

