Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 203,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.