Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

