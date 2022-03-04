Sara Marie Momper Sells 2,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 1,669,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,134. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.