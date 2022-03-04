Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sarepta Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SRPT stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 8,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,539. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

