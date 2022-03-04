Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

