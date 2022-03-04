Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,300 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.