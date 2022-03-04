Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 16,300 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SBGI opened at $29.34 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.55%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.