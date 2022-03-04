Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

CHK stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.