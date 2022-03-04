Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

