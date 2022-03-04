Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 148298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44.
Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.