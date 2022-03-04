Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 148298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

