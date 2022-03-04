SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Up 8.2%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 2,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 544,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SciPlay by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 577,310 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

