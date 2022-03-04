Scotiabank Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AND. TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

AND traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$48.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.35. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.28.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

