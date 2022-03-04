Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$119.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.