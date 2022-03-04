Scott Lish Sells 5,100 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60.
Alphatec stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.
About Alphatec (Get Rating)
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
