Scott Lish Sells 5,100 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

