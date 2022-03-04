Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

