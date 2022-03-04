Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. 459,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth $104,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.