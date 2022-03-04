Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,028 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

