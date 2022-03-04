Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 105,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

