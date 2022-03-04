Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.