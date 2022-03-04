Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

