Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 201,367 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,928,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 128,299 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

