Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 10.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

GIS opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

