Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

