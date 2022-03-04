Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMLR. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.