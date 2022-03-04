SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEMrush traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 2,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter valued at $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter valued at $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

