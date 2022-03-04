Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.89. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 34,583 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 791,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 353,248 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.